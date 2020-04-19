CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in American Tower by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $254.06 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average is $226.71. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

