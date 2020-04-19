CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $100.27 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

