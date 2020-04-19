CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

