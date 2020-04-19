CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 479 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.