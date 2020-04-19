CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 64 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $156.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

