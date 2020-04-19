CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 74 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,283.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,202.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.23. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $868.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,566.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

