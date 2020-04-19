CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 798 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

