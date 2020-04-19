CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 864 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $7,927,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $4,987,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average is $163.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

