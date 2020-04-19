Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.