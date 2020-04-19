Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,444 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.1% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

