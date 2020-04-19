Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average is $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.