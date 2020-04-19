Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 625 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of NanoString Technologies worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $195,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $672,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,112 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $36.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

