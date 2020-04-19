Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,542. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

