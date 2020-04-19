Country Trust Bank Buys 10,512 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

