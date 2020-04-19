Credit Suisse Group Boosts Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 200

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jupiter Fund Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 289.18 ($3.80).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 204.80 ($2.69) on Thursday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 226.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 337.04. The firm has a market cap of $910.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Nichola Pease purchased 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £99,996 ($131,539.07). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.