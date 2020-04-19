Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Ferguson (LON:FERG) to “Neutral”

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,181 ($81.31) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 4,740 ($62.35). Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferguson to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,625 ($87.15) price target (down from GBX 8,075 ($106.22)) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,981.53 ($78.68).

LON:FERG opened at GBX 5,274 ($69.38) on Friday. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a one year high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,494.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,508.59.

In related news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total transaction of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble purchased 4,983 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, with a total value of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

