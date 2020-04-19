Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.61.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

