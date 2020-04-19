Dfpg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,198.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,313.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

