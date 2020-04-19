DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,024 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,175,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,712,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

