DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $203.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.08. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

