DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,941 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,628,000 after acquiring an additional 549,303 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $466,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,112,000 after acquiring an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

