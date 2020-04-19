DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,664 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $194,039,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $3,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $279.02 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.83.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

