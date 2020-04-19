DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,635 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.