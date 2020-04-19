Douglas H. Martin Buys 5,000 Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Douglas H. Martin acquired 5,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $21,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Conn’s Inc has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Conn’s by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conn’s by 449.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 370,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conn’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Conn’s by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Conn’s by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 164,137 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

