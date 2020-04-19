DX (Group) (LON:DX) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of DX (Group) (LON:DX) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 14 ($0.18) price target (down from GBX 16 ($0.21)) on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Wednesday.

DX stock opened at GBX 8.35 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 million and a P/E ratio of 83.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.51. DX has a 52 week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 16.30 ($0.21).

In other DX (Group) news, insider Ronald Series acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £4,900 ($6,445.67). Also, insider Lloyd Dunn acquired 258,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,102.42 ($23,812.71).

About DX (Group)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

