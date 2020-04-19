Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,283,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,775,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,572,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after purchasing an additional 580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

Shares of EGO opened at $8.31 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.