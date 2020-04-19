Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.11.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,019,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 198,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 81,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

