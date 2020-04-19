Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $394.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

