Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Raised by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 676.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Equinix were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $694.95 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $440.72 and a twelve month high of $696.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $607.22 and a 200-day moving average of $586.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.21.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

