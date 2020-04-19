Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Down 16.6% in March

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 16,489,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.02. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $314,363.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,662 shares of company stock valued at $11,712,365. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 6,107.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 217,489 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Etsy by 17,395.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

