Exane Derivatives Buys 4,969 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,486 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $635,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $771,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,599,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,503,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,526,000. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Bank of America lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of UBER opened at $28.00 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion and a PE ratio of -3.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.