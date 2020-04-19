Exane Derivatives Cuts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

