Exane Derivatives Cuts Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $419,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $76.17 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

