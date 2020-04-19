Exane Derivatives Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 146,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 307,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

