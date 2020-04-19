Exane Derivatives Grows Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 7,728.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,158,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,538 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,041,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,080 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,737,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after purchasing an additional 515,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,423,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,191 shares during the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TME. BOCOM International raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $10.89 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

