Exane Derivatives Has $331,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,766 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

