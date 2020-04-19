Exane Derivatives Has $4.34 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of PEP opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

