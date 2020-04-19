Exane Derivatives Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.2% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AT&T were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

