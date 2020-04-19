Exane Derivatives Lowers Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in BCE were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

