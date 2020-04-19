Exane Derivatives Purchases 248 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3,683.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 158,499 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,822.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,434 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

