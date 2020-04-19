Exane Derivatives Purchases 3,077 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.64 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

AMD opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,245,788. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

