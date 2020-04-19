Exane Derivatives Sells 2,065 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 432,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD opened at $44.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. Rapid7 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.