Exane Derivatives Sells 2,246 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,843,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,759 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 577,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after acquiring an additional 483,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.23. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Cfra dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

