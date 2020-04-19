Exane Derivatives Sells 56,658 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 56,658 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.