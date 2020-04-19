Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

