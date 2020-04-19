Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Exterran worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 200,107 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 547,500 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $3,909,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 15,599 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $77,683.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,286.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXTN. Evercore ISI cut Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

EXTN opened at $4.73 on Friday. Exterran Corp has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Research analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

