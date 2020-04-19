Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

