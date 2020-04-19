Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.2% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.95.

Facebook stock opened at $179.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

