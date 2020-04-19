Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 276 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Southern by 173.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 476,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 302,374 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $1,148,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.