Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 4,393 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.98.

NYSE:T opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.